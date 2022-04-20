Altuve will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve's absence from the lineup for the second day in a row was fully expected after general manager James Click told SportsTalk 790 Houston earlier Wednesday that the 2017 American League MVP could require a brief stint on the injured list, even though an MRI on his strained left hamstring Tuesday revealed "really good results." Aledmys Diaz filled in for Altuve in Tuesday's 7-2 loss, and he and Niko Goodrum will likely end up seeing most of the work at the keystone if Altuve is forced to the IL.