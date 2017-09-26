Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: X-rays negative after HBP

Altuve (wrist) sustained a left forearm contusion resulting from a hit-by-pitch Monday against Texas, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros can breathe a sigh of relief. Consider Altuve day-to-day, as his action could be limited down the stretch with the Astros having already clinched, but he should be easily ready for the playoffs.

