Sullivan is slashing .198/.378/.286 with two home runs and six steals in 26 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.

The lefty-hitting Sullivan was promoted from High-A Asheville to Double-A on July 16 after slashing .233/.411/.462 with 15 home runs and 34 steals in 75 games for the Tourists. Given that he's already 23 and Asheville is a notoriously hitter-friendly park, Sullivan's run at Double-A is more representative of his current offensive abilities. He is overly passive (swing rate below 35 percent at High-A and Double-A) but does an OK job making contact when he does swing. Sullivan's groundball rate spiked from 41.5 percent at High-A to 53.4 percent after the promotion, which helps explain his dip in power and adds another concerning element to the profile. If it all works out, Sullivan could start in center field and lead off against righties while contributing 20-plus steals.