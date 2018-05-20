Astros' Josh Reddick: Enters as pinch hitter

Reddick (leg) entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter, flying out to center field for Evan Gattis in a loss to the Indians.

Reddick has been held out of the lineup the last two days with an infection on his left leg presumed to be from a spider bite. That he was able to appear Saturday suggests he'll get back in he starting lineup Sunday.

