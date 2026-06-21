Astros' Kai-Wei Teng: Six strong innings in fourth win

Teng (4-6) earned the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Teng delivered one of his finest starts of the year, tying a season high in innings in his second quality start. The 27-year-old right-hander is still settling into his transition in Houston's rotation, logging a 5.13 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB across 40.1 innings as a starter this year. Given that he sports a 1.80 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 20 frames as a reliever, Teng could revert back to the bullpen once Cristian Javier (elbow) is ready to return to action.