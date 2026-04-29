Teng (1-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Astros fell 5-3 to the Orioles, giving up two runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out two.

Kicking off a bullpen day for Houston, Teng lasted a season-high 42 pitches (30 strikes) before being lifted, with Ryan Weiss piggybacking him for another 3.2 frames. Teng has provided useful innings so far on a patchwork staff, posting a 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings in 12 appearances (one start), but his current role doesn't carry a lot of fantasy utility -- the 27-year-old right-hander has one win and one hold in that span. If the Teng/Weiss tandem takes another turn in the rotation, it lines up to come on the road this weekend in Boston. If the Astros look to Triple-A Sugar Land instead for a starter, Miguel Ullola would be on turn and threw 5.1 innings Tuesday, albeit with a 5:4 K:BB.