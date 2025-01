The Astros signed Alvarez for $2 million Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

A 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder from Cuba, Alvarez bats left-handed and is currently hit-over-power, having just recently shot up to his current height. However, the belief is that he has massive power potential as he adds muscle to his frame. He isn't a burner, although he plays a fine center field, so his bat will have to carry the day as far as his dynasty value is concerned.