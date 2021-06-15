Lee was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston selected Lee with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. The backstop slashed .268/.359/.371 with three homers in rookie ball during 64 games in 2019 and has continued to progress at the plate this season. After last year's minor-league season was cancelled, Lee put together a .330/.402/.459 slash line with three homers, five doubles and 13 RBI in 29 games at High-A Asheville to start 2021. He figures to make his debut with Corpus Christi in the coming days.