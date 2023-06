Tucker went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, a stolen base, an RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Tucker had a five-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but he quickly bounced back to tally his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five starts. In that span, he's managed five runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases. Despite a relative power outage, Tucker has found ways to produce as he has 41 RBI, 31 runs scored and 13 stolen bases across 70 games on the campaign.