Tucker (ankle) could return to the Astros' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The original aim was Sunday, so this news arrives as another positive indication that Tucker's right ankle sprain is nearly in the rearview. He suffered the injury last weekend while sliding into second base in Team USA's win over Venezuela. The dynamic 26-year-old outfielder should be fully ready for Opening Day.
