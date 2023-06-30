Tucker went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 14-0 win over the Cardinals.

This was Tucker's first multi-RBI game since June 9 in Cleveland. He provided a two-run single in the second inning and a three-run homer in the sixth. Four of his 11 long balls this season have come in June. The star outfielder is up to a .283/.360/.462 slash line with 49 RBI, 40 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 18 doubles through 79 contests. He's hitting .391 (9-for-23) during his active six-game hitting streak.