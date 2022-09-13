Tucker went 1-for-5 with three RBI on Monday against the Tigers.

Tucker had a number of excellent opportunities to drive in runs, though he grounded out on each of his first two chances with runners in scoring position. However, he delivered a couple insurance runs in the final frame, tallying a two-RBI single. Tucker has had a surge of production across his last eight games, racking up three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored in 32 at-bats. For the season, he has a .258/.333/.474 line across 529 plate appearances.