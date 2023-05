Tucker went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Tucker put the Astros ahead with an RBI double in the fourth inning, then added a two-run homer in the sixth. The outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-31 (.355) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI in that span. He's up to a .282/.363/.474 slash line with seven homers, 32 RBI, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases through 44 contests overall.