Tucker went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rangers.

Tucker made his lone hit of the day count when he delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning. Since Aug. 9, Tucker has collected at least one hit in 19 of his last 20 games, maintaining a .346 average with 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. That stretch has helped him bump his season-long line to .260/.337/.427 across 487 plate appearances.