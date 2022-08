Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Tucker did the majority of his damage with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. It was his first multi-hit effort since July 17, and in the 13-game span prior to Wednesday, Tucker had maintained just a .146 average with three RBI and three runs scored. Despite the recent downturn, Tucker still has a .776 OPS with 19 home runs, 16 steals, 44 runs scored and 67 RBI across 99 games for the season.