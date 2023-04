Tucker was ejected from Sunday's win over the Twins in the eighth inning for arguing a baserunner interference call, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout to begin Sunday's matchup but was unable to finish the game for arguing a call after grounding out in the top of the eighth inning. The 26-year-old should be available for the start of the Astros' upcoming three-game series in Pittsburgh.