Tucker (illness) will start in right field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As anticipated, Tucker is ready to go for the Astros' first game of the week after he had been excluded from the lineup in each of the previous four games while battling an illness. Tucker had already showed improvement over the weekend, as he came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians and walked in his lone plate appearance while also playing an inning in the outfield. After a team off day Monday, a well-rested Tucker should be capable of starting in all six of the Astros' games this week.