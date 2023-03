Tucker (ankle) hopes to return to Grapefruit League action Sunday and expects to be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker sprained his right ankle last weekend during Team USA's win over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The injury isn't considered serious, and he returned to Astros camp Thursday without a limp. There doesn't seem to be much concern about the star outfielder's readiness for the beginning of the 2023 regular season.