Astros' Kyle Tucker: Gets day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tucker is getting the day off Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Corey Julks, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick will start across the outfield against the Angels and left-hander Patrick Sandoval. Tucker should be back in action for Sunday's series finale.
