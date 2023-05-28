Tucker's absence from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics is being labeled as an off day, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The Astros still included Tucker in their initial lineup released earlier Sunday before scratching him, but unless manager Dusty Baker notes after the game that the outfielder is nursing a minor injury, fantasy managers can feel comfortable about his availability heading into Houston's upcoming seven-game week. With Tucker on the bench for the series finale in Oakland, Corey Julks, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick will form the Houston outfield from left to right.