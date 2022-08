Tucker (illness) will bat fifth and play right field Saturday against the Guardians.

Tucker was scratched from Thursday's series opener with an illness and remained on the bench Friday, but he's evidently now past the issue. His bat has been a bit cold since the break, as he owns a .173/.232/.288 slash line thus far in the second half, but he may be able to blame a .190 BABIP over that stretch for most of his struggles.