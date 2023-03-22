Tucker is scheduled to report to the Astros' facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Wednesday to have his ankle looked at, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker was unable to play for Team USA in Tuesday's World Baseball Classic loss to Team Japan because of ankle soreness. Astros manager Dusty Baker told Rome that the outfielder was doing "better" a day later, but the skipper wanted the Houston training staff to look at the ankle first before determining Tucker's next steps. Tucker should be considered day-to-day at this point, but there should be further clarity on the extent of injury by the weekend.