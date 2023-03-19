Tucker went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Tucker blasted a solo home run -- his first of the tournament -- in the fifth inning to give Team USA a 5-2 lead. Overall, he's collected five hits in 15 at-bats with three extra-base knocks during the tournament. Tucker is coming off a strong 2022 campaign, during which he maintained a .808 OPS with 30 home runs, 107 RBI and 71 runs scored across 606 plate appearances.