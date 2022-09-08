Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Tucker pulled the Astros all the way back from their early deficit. He walked and scored in the fourth inning before tying the game with his blast in the sixth. The outfielder has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two homers, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored through six games in September. The productive start to the month is right in line with what he's done all year -- the 25-year-old owns a .261/.337/.476 slash line with 24 long balls, 22 steals, 88 RBI and 62 runs scored through 126 contests.