Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Braves.

Tucker's solo shot came in the fifth inning and put Houston on the board. It was the outfielder's third homer of the month and his 22nd on the year. Tucker extended his hit-streak to 11 games, dating back to Aug. 9. He has four multi-hit games during that span, striking out just five times. During that time frame, Tucker has increased his batting average from .242 to .259 and is slashing .364/.417/.655 this month.