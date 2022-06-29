Tucker went 1-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored, three RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 9-1 win Tuesday against the Mets.

Tucker crushed a three-run homer in the first inning, walked, stole second and scored in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the fifth. With the Astros having a nine-run lead, Tucker was replaced in the field in the eighth. The 25-year-old has had a great June, hitting .286/.381/.595 with seven homers, five stolen bases and 13:10 BB:K. With 15 homers and 14 steals, he is the lone player in baseball to be on pace for a 30-30 season.