Tucker went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Tucker now has homers in back-to-back games and five in his last nine contests. The outfielder's been red hot for over a month now -- he's gone 38-for-118 (.322) with 11 homers and a 1.088 OPS over his last 31 games. Overall, Tucker's slash line is up to .297/.377/.526 with 24 homers, 92 RBI, 69 runs scored and 24 steals across 509 plate appearances this season.