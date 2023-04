Tucker went 2-for-3 with a homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against Pittsburgh. He also walked.

Tucker swatted his fourth homer of the season with a solo shot off Mitch Keller. The outfielder also stole his third base season in what can only be described as an outstanding beginning to the 2023 season for the 26-year-old. He will enter Wednesday's game with a .310/.431/.643 slash over 42 at-bats across 12 games.