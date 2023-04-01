Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored, a walk and a steal in Friday's win over the White Sox.
The star outfielder ripped a 437-foot blast to end Lance Lynn's day in the sixth inning. Tucker later scored again after drawing a walk and stealing second base in the eighth. He's drawn three walks while striking out twice in his first two games this season.
