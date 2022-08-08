Tucker (illness) appeared off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.

Tucker was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to an illness, but he showed enough improvement from Saturday to be available as a bench option for the series finale. After coming on as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth, Tucker played an inning in right field. He'll likely be ready to rejoin the lineup when the Astros return to action Tuesday against the Rangers.