Tucker went 2-for-2 with a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker was an on-base machine Tuesday as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances. The 25-year-old also recorded a stolen base in the fourth inning to increase his season-long total to 24. He has now reached base in 14 of his last 15 games, a period in which he is batting .310 with five home runs and two stolen bases.