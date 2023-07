Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI on Saturday against the Angels.

Tucker had a two-RBI single in the second inning and followed that up with a sacrifice fly five frames later. He has four RBI and two runs scored across a pair of games since the All-Star break, a positive start to the second half of the season. Tucker remains a plenty productive hitter, though he's had a disappointing downturn in power, as his .184 ISO is the lowest mark of any of his full seasons in the majors.