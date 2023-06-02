Tucker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base Thursday in a 5-2 win against the Angels.

Though Tucker didn't notch any RBI in the contest, his ability to get on base resulted in him scoring two of Houston's five runs. The big performance was a nice turnaround after the outfielder notched just one hit over his previous 14 at-bats coming into the contest. Tucker is on pace to get near last season's numbers with seven homers, 33 RBI and eight steals through 55 games, and he's posting a career-high 11.4 percent walk rate along with a career-best 14.3 percent strikeout rate.