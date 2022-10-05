Tucker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Phillies.
Tucker reached the 30-homer mark for the second straight year with his first-inning blast Tuesday. He'd gone six games without driving in a run prior to this contest, which matched his second-longest RBI drought of the year behind a 13-game stretch in April. The outfielder has put together a solid year with a .258/.331/.479 slash line with 107 RBI, 71 runs scored and 25 stolen bases through 149 contests overall.