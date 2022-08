Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Tucker returned from a four-game absence caused by a non-COVID illness. He reached base on a free pass in the fourth inning before coming around to score and added an RBI double in the sixth frame. In 18 games since the All-Star break, Tucker has hit just .182 with a home run, six RBI and five runs scored.