Tucker is uncertain to play for Team United States in Tuesday's World Baseball Classic final versus Team Japan due to a sore ankle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tucker was removed from Saturday's game against Venezuela after fouling a ball off his ankle. He didn't play Sunday versus Cuba, although he might not have started, anyway, since they were starting a left-hander. It doesn't seem like Tucker's ankle issue is anything to worry about, although the Astros probably wouldn't mind if he sat out Tuesday as a precaution.