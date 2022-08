Tucker was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Guardians as he continues to deal with an illness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The original lineup had Tucker returning from a two-game absence, but apparently he's still feeling under the weather. Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick will man the outfield from left to right as Trey Mancini serves as the designated hitter against righty Cal Quantrill.