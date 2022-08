Tucker went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win against Atlanta.

Tucker is quickly approaching his first 20-20 performance at the MLB level; he's knocked 22 home runs and swiped his career-high 19th bag during Sunday's win. He's now slashing .260/.339/.475 with 82 RBI and 43 extra-base hits through 113 games. Tucker is now hitting .382 (21-for-55) during his active 13-game hitting streak.