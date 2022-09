Tucker went 2-for-4 with two steals and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against Texas.

The Astros ran wild on Sam Huff Tuesday, and Tucker got in on the action, recording two of the team's five stolen bases on the night. The stolen bases were timely as they both put him in position to score, on an RBI groundout in the second and on a fielder's choice in the fourth. Tucker now has 22 stolen bases and 60 runs scored to go along with a .260/.335/.470 slash line on the season.