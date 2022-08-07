Tucker (illness) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Tucker will end up missing his fourth game in a row after he appeared to be on the cusp of a return from his illness in advance of Saturday's contest. He was included in the Astros' initial lineup Saturday, only to be scratched in advance of the team's 4-1 loss. Assuming Tucker's illness isn't anything COVID-19-related, he should have a good chance at being ready to play in Tuesday's series opener with the Rangers following Monday's team off day.