Tucker went 2-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

It was a productive night for the outfielder, but Tucker has been feast or famine lately -- he has four multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, but didn't manage a hit in any of the other six. Since the beginning of May, he's slashing a mediocre .262/.307/.413 with three of his eight homers and five of his 10 steals on the season.