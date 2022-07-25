site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Takes seat Monday
RotoWire Staff
Tucker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the A's.
Tucker went 4-for-20 (.200) over his last five games, so he will get a rare night off. Chas McCormick will take Tucker's place in right field.
