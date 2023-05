Tucker went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the White Sox.

Tucker drove in his 26th run of the season with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later tallied a double. He's in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak but is still hitting only .238 across 42 at-bats in May. Despite the slight downtick in production, Tucker has a solid .271/.358/.443 line across 165 plate appearances on the campaign.