Tucker went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a solo home run and a walk during Friday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series.

Tucker had a perfect start to Game 1 with two homers and four RBI in his first two at bats, but the Astros were unable to hold their five-run lead. The 25-year old accounted for four of the five runs on the night for Houston, achieving a multi-homer game for the first time since May 17 against the Red Sox. Tucker came into the World Series batting just .214 with one RBI across 28 at bats in the postseason, but he raised his average to .273 and recorded his fifth RBI in Game 1. He is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 2 -- Tucker has not faced Wheeler in his career.