Astros' Logan Hughes: Popped by Houston

The Astros selected Hughes with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Hughes is getting drafted for his lefty bat, as he hit over .500 on fastballs over 93 mph this spring at Texas Tech. In 55 games, he slashed .375/.510/.735 with 18 home runs, a 19.5 percent walk rate and a 12.8 percent strikeout rate as a junior. Hughes could be a designated hitter or left fielder when it's all said and done, but he has a chance to hit enough to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum.