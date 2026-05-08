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Astros' Logan VanWey: Back in big leagues
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1 min read
The Astros selected VanWey's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
VanWey holds a 5.74 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 15.2 innings with Sugar Land this season. The right-hander will provide the Astros with a fresh bullpen arm.
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