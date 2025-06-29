VanWey (undisclosed) struck out a batter and allowed no hits and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

VanWey was out of action for Sugar Land for about a month before he was cleared to rejoin the Triple-A bullpen. The 25-year-old reliever was previously up with the Astros earlier this season and gave up six earned runs on 15 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings.