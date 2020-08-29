Garcia's contract was selected by the Astros on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia hadn't advanced past the High-A level in two minor-league seasons, but he'll join the 28-man roster. He worked mainly as a starter in the minors, and the team was stretching him out as a starter at alternate camp. He should provide Houston with rotation depth in the near future. In 24 appearances (18 starts) in the minors last year, Garcia posted a 2.98 ERA and 168:50 K:BB over 108.2 innings. Chase De Jong was optioned to alternate camp in a corresponding move.