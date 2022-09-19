Maldonado went 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs and four RBI during Sunday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.

Maldonado was out of the lineup for three of the four games leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he helped drive the Astros' offense to the blowout win in the series finale against Oakland. In spite of Sunday's encouraging performance, the 36-year-old has been relatively quiet since the start of September, hitting .233 with a home run, six RBI, five runs, a walk and seven strikeouts over 10 games.