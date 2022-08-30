site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado takes a seat while Christian Vazquez fills in behind the plate. Maldonado has been a non-factor offensively in his last 10 games, going 3-for-29 with no RBI and 10 strikeouts.
